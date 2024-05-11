There's another chance to see the northern lights!

Some lucky Hoosiers got the chance to see the northern lights across the Indiana sky Friday night. If you missed out, there's still a chance! Even better news is that our viewing forecast is in great shape. We're expecting mostly clear skies tonight.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, even more coronal mass ejections are forecast to arrive this weekend. When they do so, they create a geomagnetic storm and the northern lights. The forecast from the SWPC is for an extreme event, which is very rare. This means our chances of seeing the northern lights are about the best they can get.

wrtv

The Aurora forecast from SWPC shows about a 50% chance of seeing the northern lights across the northern portion of the state. Those chances decrease as you head south with much of central Indiana included in the 20% to 40% chance range. The best time for viewing is between 10pm and 2am. You also want to get away from city lights to increase your chances even more.