Not as cold to start February

Headlines
- SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW
- WARMER TEMPERATURES
- POTENTIAL TO GET ABOVE FREEZING
Finally, a break from the extreme cold. It is certainly not warm by any stretch of the imagination, but we are off to a much better start this week compared to last week. Scattered light snow works across central Indiana both Monday and Tuesday morning. Here is a look at Tuesday morning's snow potential.
Looking long-term, we could end up warmer by mid February. Here is an outlook for mid February. We have a better shot at being above-average for that time frame.
Until then we stay below average. We have the potential to break our sub-freezing streak by the end of the week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 30°
Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 20°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 30°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast