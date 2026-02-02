Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Not as cold to start February

Scattered light snow possible
Scattered snow possible this week
Monday Forecast
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW
  • WARMER TEMPERATURES
  • POTENTIAL TO GET ABOVE FREEZING

Finally, a break from the extreme cold. It is certainly not warm by any stretch of the imagination, but we are off to a much better start this week compared to last week. Scattered light snow works across central Indiana both Monday and Tuesday morning. Here is a look at Tuesday morning's snow potential.

Tuesday morning snow potenital

Looking long-term, we could end up warmer by mid February. Here is an outlook for mid February. We have a better shot at being above-average for that time frame.

Mid February Forecast

Until then we stay below average. We have the potential to break our sub-freezing streak by the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 30°
Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 20°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.