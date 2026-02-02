Not as cold to start February

Headlines



SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW

WARMER TEMPERATURES

POTENTIAL TO GET ABOVE FREEZING

Finally, a break from the extreme cold. It is certainly not warm by any stretch of the imagination, but we are off to a much better start this week compared to last week. Scattered light snow works across central Indiana both Monday and Tuesday morning. Here is a look at Tuesday morning's snow potential.

Looking long-term, we could end up warmer by mid February. Here is an outlook for mid February. We have a better shot at being above-average for that time frame.

Until then we stay below average. We have the potential to break our sub-freezing streak by the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 30°

Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 20°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

