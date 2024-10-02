October could keep the drought going across central Indiana

We're off and running in the new month of October. It's the time of year we see trees go from green to shades of yellow, red, orange and eventually brown. Festivals take on a fall feel and pumpkin spice is everywhere. It's also a month that doesn't tend to bring a lot of wet weather. We average a little over 3" of rainfall in October. It's not even out of the question we see a few snowflakes before the month is over!

When it comes to the month ahead, the outlook from the Climate Prediction Center spells out a drier than average trend. That's already coming into play. Over the next week, little to no rain is expected.

wrtv

Another dry month isn't great news as we come out of a pretty dry September. While the remnants of Helene did help, Indy still ended the month well below average in rainfall. This means drought conditions are likely to persist for another month.

wrtv

When it comes to temperatures in October, the outlook is mixed. We fall in the "equal chances" category for near, below or above average temperatures. We typically go through quite the temperature transition. By the time we reach Halloween, our average high drops into the 50s. Over average low flirts with the 30s!

wrtv

We aren't going to see any big temperatures swings in the near future. High temperatures stay above the average of 72 degrees through the upcoming weekend.