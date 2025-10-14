October heat for Tuesday

Headlines



WARM OCTOBER DAY

COOLING OFF

RAIN RETURNS

It will be a very warm Tuesday by October standards. Highs today will climb to near 80°! That is anywhere from 10-15° above average for this time of year. We stay warm overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the mid 50s.

WRTV

It will be much cooler into Wednesday with the thermometer dropping about 10°.

WRTV

There is some rain in the forecast by the time we get to the weekend. Saturday has the greatest potential. A cold front will cool us back to more October like levels with readings in the mid 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast