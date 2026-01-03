Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One more chilly day, before temperatures climb

The January chill continues to hold on this weekend. Skies should become partly cloudy tonight. That will allow temperatures to tumble into the lower 20s.

Sunday is a brighter day, at least to start. Clouds make a return during the afternoon and evening hours. It's still a dry day for us. Afternoon temperatures come in right about where they should be for early January. Look for highs in the middle 30s with a light wind.

The week ahead brings a pattern change. Our weather stays quiet through the first half of the week. That keeps our focus on warming temperatures. Highs reach well into the 40s Monday. We expect 50s the rest of the week. Rain chances return to the area Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 22°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 36°
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 48°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 54°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

