One more day with a chance of storms

We wrap-up the week with one more chance for scattered showers and storms. We do expect to stay dry until the peak heating of the afternoon. That's when some localized downpours with gusty winds are possible.

Outside of rain chances, skies will be partly sunny with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

wrtv

We get rid of the rain chances in time for the weekend. The sunshine sends highs back into the upper 80s.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. PM t'storms. High: 82°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast