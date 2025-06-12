One more dry day

Headlines



HEATING UP

PACERS FORECAST

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

We are heading into another dry day with temperatures jumping back into the 80s. There will be another round of smoke in the sky, but it is gradually getting better. Here is a snapshot around the evening of the smoke clearing out.

Rain is back heading into the second half of the week. There are a lot of events happening around the area. Factor in some rain with those plans. That includes Pacers plans. If you are headed downtown or to a watch party, I am hopeful that rain breaks in time for game 4.

The weekend brings scattered rain chances each day too.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 78°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast