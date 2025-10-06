One more summer-like day

Headlines
- HOT START TO THE WEEK
- RAIN RETURNS
- FALL WEATHER ON THE WAY
It will be another warm start to the day with temperatures back into the mid 80s. Skies start off dry and clear, but clouds will fill in and eventually rain chances return.
Much needed scattered showers move in to central Indiana overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
It will feel much cooler in the coming days with highs in the 70s and even 60s!
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clouds build. High: 83°
Overnight: Overnight rain. Low: 66°
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High: 75°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast