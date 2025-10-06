Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One more summer-like day

Rain returns to central Indiana
Monday Forecast
  • HOT START TO THE WEEK
  • RAIN RETURNS
  • FALL WEATHER ON THE WAY

It will be another warm start to the day with temperatures back into the mid 80s. Skies start off dry and clear, but clouds will fill in and eventually rain chances return.

Monday evening rain chance

Much needed scattered showers move in to central Indiana overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Forecast

It will feel much cooler in the coming days with highs in the 70s and even 60s!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clouds build. High: 83°
Overnight: Overnight rain. Low: 66°
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

