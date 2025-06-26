Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Our Sweltering Stretch Continues

Afternoon Thundershowers
Heat Index
Heat Index
90s lead to storms and showers
Headlines

  • HEAT & HUMIDITY HERE TO STAY
  • AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS
  • WEEKEND FORECAST

Temperatures are back into the mid 90s by the afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100°! We will watch for some afternoon storms. Some could be on the stronger side. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) north of the metro.

Severe Risk

Here is an idea of the isolated nature of these storms. They will not be for everyone, but where they do develop, people can expect gusty winds and heavy rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms

The heat will hold on into the weekend, but it will be much more manageable for part of the weekend and certainly into next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Afternoon thundershowers High: 93°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 75°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Afternoon thundershowers High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

