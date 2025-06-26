Our Sweltering Stretch Continues

Headlines



HEAT & HUMIDITY HERE TO STAY

AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS

WEEKEND FORECAST

Temperatures are back into the mid 90s by the afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100°! We will watch for some afternoon storms. Some could be on the stronger side. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) north of the metro.

WRTV

Here is an idea of the isolated nature of these storms. They will not be for everyone, but where they do develop, people can expect gusty winds and heavy rain.

WRTV

The heat will hold on into the weekend, but it will be much more manageable for part of the weekend and certainly into next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Afternoon thundershowers High: 93°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Afternoon thundershowers High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast