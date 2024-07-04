Our weather improves in time for fireworks

We aren't entirely finished with the rain, but coverage is much lower than it was this morning. Scattered showers and a few storms can't be ruled out this evening. An isolated strong to severe storm remains possible across southern areas. By the time we get ready for fireworks, most, if not all, of central Indiana should be dry with temperatures in the 70s.

wrtv

Just an isolated shower or storm chance remains for the end of the week. We should work in some more sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid 80s. A SW breeze will help to offset the still somewhat muggy conditions.

wrtv

A nice and dry weekend is ahead. Highs reach the lower 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: A few storms possible early. Mostly cloudy. Low: 69°

Friday: Partly sunny. Spotty storm possible. High: 84°

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 81°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast