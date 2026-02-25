Overall warmer but holding on to some wintry mix chances

Headlines



LIGHT WINTRY MIX THURSDAY MORNING

50/50 WEEKEND

ANOTHER WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

We are in a transitional period from winter to spring. That means colder mornings and mild afternoons. As though air masses mix, we will see some wintry precip. Overnight and into Thursday morning there is another chance from some rain/sleet/snow mix. Overall, it looks light, but the morning commute could see a light coating.

WRTV

Warmer weather is back for part of the weekend. Temperatures make a run at 60° Saturday! Take full advantage, because cooler temperatures are back on Sunday.

WRTV

Early next week looks active again. We will be watching for another round on wintry weather.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 47°

Overnight: Light wintry mix. Low: 28°

Tomorrow: AM mix to partly cloudy. High: 46°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast