Owen Co. declares 'local disaster emergency' due to flooding

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 19, 2021
OWEN COUNTY — The Owen County Commissioners have declared an "Emergency Declaration of Local Disaster" due to the severe damage to county roads because of the recent heavy rainfall.

As part of the declaration, a local travel advisory is also issued and puts the county under the "Watch" status.

"Owen County roads have suffered severe damage, 23 culverts have been washed out and 2 bridges have significant damage," Owen County Councilman Anton Karl Neff said.

Neff says over 30 Owen County roads are currently closed because of flooding and damage.

"Owen County officials are discouraging travel on county roads, except when essential," Neff said.

