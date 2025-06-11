Pacers game forecast

Headlines



PACERS FORECAST

HEATING UP

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

We are looking at a dry sunny day with some of that light filtered through another round of wildfire smoke. It will stay nice through the evening, so if you plan to head downtown or any other watch parties around the city, it will be very nice.

We keep this warm trend going into Thursday. Highs climb into the mid to even upper 80s with some added clouds ahead of our next rain chance.

Storms and showers are back to end the week with that activity carrying over into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 87°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast