Pacers' watch party forecast

We will start the week off dry and cloudy. There is an isolated chance for storms and showers, but they will be few and far between. Expect temperatures to get back into the low 80s.

Midweek brings a renewed chance for storms and showers. Some could even be strong to severe. We are under a slight risk for severe storms. That is a level 2 out of 5. There is potential for damaging wind, hail and localized flooding. Have a way to get alerts and know we will be watching this potential closely.

After that, we have our sights set on a big warm up. Temperatures will spike to the 90s by the weekend! Summer officially starts on Friday. We will be feeling like it this weekend with readings in the 90s!

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 82°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 64°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

