Partly cloudy today with temperatures back into the 80s for most

  • HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 80S
  • RAIN CHANCES RETURN ON THURSDAY
  • HUMIDITY SLOWLY CREEPS UP

It will be a beautiful day of weather for anything across the area today. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures that will return to the 80s for everyone. Humidity will be low today as well with a light north wind. Get out and enjoy.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer again with highs back to seasonable levels if not a few degrees above. Our normal high this time of year is 85° and that is where we will level off tomorrow with partly cloudy skies.

Some spotty storms will return on Thursday with a better chance on Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 82°
Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 63°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Warmer High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

