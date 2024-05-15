Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Patchy fog tonight. Dry tomorrow

KG 4.png
Posted at 3:10 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 16:34:19-04

We will have some much needed time to dry out! Patchy fog will develop tonight with skies gradually clearing and a light wind.

Although I'm duty bound to include a chance for rain tomorrow, the chance is only 20 percent. Temperatures will be a little warmer.

KG 2.png

Rain is likely over the southern half of the state to end the work week.

KG 3.png

Warmer temperatures and the weekend arrive at the same time. There's a chance for Saturday thunderstorms. Highs Sunday with dry conditions climb above 80 degrees.

KG 4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Fog possible. Low: 57°
Tomorrow: Clouds increase. 20% chance of a t'storm. High: 77°
Friday: Rain returns. High: 75°
Saturday: 40% chance of t'storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 5.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018