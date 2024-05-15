Patchy fog tonight. Dry tomorrow

We will have some much needed time to dry out! Patchy fog will develop tonight with skies gradually clearing and a light wind.

Although I'm duty bound to include a chance for rain tomorrow, the chance is only 20 percent. Temperatures will be a little warmer.

Rain is likely over the southern half of the state to end the work week.

Warmer temperatures and the weekend arrive at the same time. There's a chance for Saturday thunderstorms. Highs Sunday with dry conditions climb above 80 degrees.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Fog possible. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Clouds increase. 20% chance of a t'storm. High: 77°

Friday: Rain returns. High: 75°

Saturday: 40% chance of t'storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast