Peak of the heat still to come

There are two things we could use in our forecast: 1) Relief from the heat 2) Some rain

Both of those wish list items will be difficult to come by. A few isolated downpours are possible this evening. Some gusty winds, lightning and locally heavy rain will be the main threats with any slow moving storms. Again, the chance of getting rain is pretty low. We stay warm and steamy with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

More heat and humidity can be found in our Thursday forecast. As we officially welcome summer Thursday afternoon, temperatures make their way into the lower and middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Light wind and lots of sunshine also aid in making it a rather uncomfortable day.

Thursday through Saturday bring the core of the heat. A chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday brings hope for some relief. That said, we're still looking at highs around 90° to round out the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm. Low: 73°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 94°

Friday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 95°

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 96°

Sunday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast