Periods of rain and storms possible through Independence Day

With the clouds and humidity, we also have the chance for scattered rain and storms this evening. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms across the southern half of the state. Gusty winds will be the main threat. Heavy rain is also possible. Mostly cloudy skies hold overnight temperatures in the lower 70s.

Periods of rain and storms are expected Thursday. I do think we will have some dry time as well, but you'll need to stay aware of changing weather conditions. A great way to do that is with the FREE Storm Shield app. Outside of rain chances, we're expecting lots of cloud cover and humidity. High temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

Some good news in your Independence Day forecast is that it does appear we'll have a window of dry weather for fireworks. It stays muggy through the evening with clouds and temperatures in the 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: T'storms possible, then mostly cloudy. Low: 72°

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy. Periods of storms. High: 82°

Friday: Scattered t'storms. High: 84°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast