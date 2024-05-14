Heavy rain potential tonight

Rain and isolated thunderstorms continue tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1" to 2"+ are possible with isolated higher amounts.

wrtv

After morning showers, rain chances diminish through the day Wednesday.

wrtv

Mainly dry Thursday with high temperatures jumping into the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms return Friday

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: Periods of rain High: 68°

Tonight: Rain likely. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Morning showers. High: 72°

Thursday: Warmer. Mostly cloudy. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast