Heavy rain potential tonight

Posted at 1:54 PM, May 14, 2024
Rain and isolated thunderstorms continue tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1" to 2"+ are possible with isolated higher amounts.

After morning showers, rain chances diminish through the day Wednesday.

Mainly dry Thursday with high temperatures jumping into the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms return Friday

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: Periods of rain High: 68°
Tonight: Rain likely. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Morning showers. High: 72°
Thursday: Warmer. Mostly cloudy. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

