Periods of storms continue through the weekend

A complex of rain and storms is making its way across Central Indiana. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. However, some gusty winds are also possible in the stronger storms. We remain in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather through this evening. Remember: When thunder roars, head indoors!

If you're heading to the WNBA All-Star Game, much of the rain should be out of the area. Temperatures hold pretty steady in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

We expect a lot of dry time again Sunday, but we also have the chance for some scattered storms. The most likely time for storms comes during the afternoon into the evening. We do have a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) that a few storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds will be the main threat. Heavy rain and flooding is also possible.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances hold our highs in the lower to middle 80 across much of Central Indiana. Southern areas could break into the upper 80s with a little more sunshine.

More intense heat and humidity are still on track to return in the week ahead. Highs return to the 90s Wednesday. The second half of the week may also feature heat index values reaching the triple digits.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few additional storms possible. Low: 73°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t'storms. High: 86°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of storms. High: 84°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast