Photos: Flooding and storm damage across central Indiana

Several central Indiana counties experienced flooding and damage from storms overnight Friday.

Flooding can be seen in downtown Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Mike Hall
Vehicles were damaged by hail in the Castleton area in Indianapolis after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Miah Martin
Vehicles were damaged by hail in the Castleton area in Indianapolis after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Miah Martin
Vehicles were damaged by hail in the Castleton area in Indianapolis after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Miah Martin
Flooding in Brown County after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Bandy Russell
Flooding in Brown County after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Bandy Russell
A high school track was flooded in Brown County after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Danny Key
A tree fell onto a house in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos provided/Nikota Brault
A car was damaged by a tree on S.R. 43 in Owen County.Photo by: Photos provided/Anton Neff
Flooding in Brown County, IndianaPhoto by: Photo Provided/Bandy Russell
Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders
Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders
Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders
Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders
Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders
Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders
Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.Photo by: Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders

