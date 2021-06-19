Photos: Flooding and storm damage across central Indiana

Share Facebook

Flooding can be seen in downtown Bloomington after storms overnight Friday. Photos provided/Mike Hall

Vehicles were damaged by hail in the Castleton area in Indianapolis after storms overnight Friday. Photos provided/Miah Martin

Flooding in Brown County after storms overnight Friday. Photos provided/Bandy Russell

A high school track was flooded in Brown County after storms overnight Friday. Photos provided/Danny Key

A tree fell onto a house in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday. Photos provided/Nikota Brault

A car was damaged by a tree on S.R. 43 in Owen County. Photos provided/Anton Neff

Flooding in Brown County, Indiana Photo Provided/Bandy Russell

Storm damage in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday. Photos Provided/Anthony Sanders

