PHOTOS: Severe storms rip through central Indiana

INDIANA — The National Weather Service issued several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in Central Indiana on Friday.

High winds and hail swept through the area. Much of Central Indiana was under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Friday.

Here are some videos of the storm and damage that were sent to WRTV.

Video Courtesy Bob Burke BMG Jet Center

Video Courtesy Nattie Meador

Video Courtesy Kirsten Davidson

Video Courtesy Greg Parks

Video Courtesy Erika Rogers

