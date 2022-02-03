PHOTOS: Winter storm moves through central Indiana

Snow falls and covers the ground in Johnson County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes
Snow falls in Hendricks County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.WRTV Photo/Kara Kenney
Ice covers trees on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Shelby County.WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
A snowplow driver works to treat the roads on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis.WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler