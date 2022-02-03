Watch
Weather

PHOTOS: Winter storm moves through central Indiana

Here are some of the photos as the winter storm moves through central Indiana.

johnson co 1 adam.jpg
Snow falls and covers the ground in Johnson County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes
johnson co 2 adam.jpg
Snow falls and covers the ground in Johnson County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes
johnson co 3 adam.jpg
Snow falls and covers the ground in Johnson County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes
kara hendricks county.jpg
Snow falls in Hendricks County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Kara Kenney
shelby county ice 1 shea.jpg
Ice covers trees on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Shelby County.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
shelby county ice 2 shea.jpg
Ice covers trees on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Shelby County.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
downtown plow eldon.jpg
A snowplow driver works to treat the roads on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler

PHOTOS: Winter storm moves through central Indiana

close-gallery
  • johnson co 1 adam.jpg
  • johnson co 2 adam.jpg
  • johnson co 3 adam.jpg
  • kara hendricks county.jpg
  • shelby county ice 1 shea.jpg
  • shelby county ice 2 shea.jpg
  • downtown plow eldon.jpg

Share

Snow falls and covers the ground in Johnson County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes
Snow falls and covers the ground in Johnson County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes
Snow falls and covers the ground in Johnson County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes
Snow falls in Hendricks County on Thursday, February 3, 2022.WRTV Photo/Kara Kenney
Ice covers trees on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Shelby County.WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
Ice covers trees on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Shelby County.WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
A snowplow driver works to treat the roads on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis.WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next