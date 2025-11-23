Pleasant temperatures start the week, but turning colder for Thanksgiving

We're closing out a pretty nice November weekend, but we do have some big weather changes coming up this week.

Skies stay mostly clear tonight, which will allow temperatures to turn colder. Look for lows in the lower 30s. We could also see some patchy fog overnight into Monday morning.

The clouds are back to provide a fairly gray Monday. We expect the daylight hours to be dry though. Even with the clouds, high temperatures return to the middle 50s.

Rain returns to the area Monday night and will be fairly widespread through Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures stay in the 40s, so this is all a rain event for us. Rainfall amounts look to be on the order of a quarter to half inch for most of us with some locally higher totals.

Dry weather is in our forecast for traveling Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping. However, it does turn windy and colder. The wind could keep wind chills in the 20s for Thanksgiving.

If you are traveling the weekend after Thanksgiving, be aware a couple of weather systems could impact the area. Snow is possible Saturday and rain is possible Sunday. Right now, it's way too early to talk about amounts.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Low: 33°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 54°

Monday Night: Rain likely. Low: 47°

Tuesday: AM showers. Mostly cloudy. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast