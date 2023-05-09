Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Possible tornado sightings reported after Carroll County tornado warning

MicrosoftTeams-image (20).png
Jessika Kelly
MicrosoftTeams-image (20).png
Posted at 9:55 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 22:02:02-04

CARROLL COUNTY — After a tornado warning was issued for Carroll County on Monday, several report of possible tornado sightings were made to WRTV.

The Tornado Warning went into effect just before 6 p.m.

Viewer Jessika Kelly sent in a photo of a possible tornado touch down 4 miles south of 350 W and State Road 18.

tornadoca.png

Moments later just west of Flora, Elizabeth Fields sent a video of a possible tornado sighting.

Possible tornado Elizabeth Fields

Viewer Shelby Brown caught a possible sighting with her son in the backseat. "That's a big potato," he said while surprisingly calm. Brown saw this one at 350 W 100N.

Possible tornado sighting from Shelby Brown

The tornado warning expired at 6:30 pm. Carroll County EMA confirmed that there was no damage and no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018