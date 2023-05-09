Possible tornado sightings reported after Carroll County tornado warning

CARROLL COUNTY — After a tornado warning was issued for Carroll County on Monday, several report of possible tornado sightings were made to WRTV.

The Tornado Warning went into effect just before 6 p.m.

Viewer Jessika Kelly sent in a photo of a possible tornado touch down 4 miles south of 350 W and State Road 18.

Jessika Kelly

Moments later just west of Flora, Elizabeth Fields sent a video of a possible tornado sighting.

Possible tornado Elizabeth Fields

Viewer Shelby Brown caught a possible sighting with her son in the backseat. "That's a big potato," he said while surprisingly calm. Brown saw this one at 350 W 100N.

Possible tornado sighting from Shelby Brown

The tornado warning expired at 6:30 pm. Carroll County EMA confirmed that there was no damage and no injuries reported.

