Potential for light wintry mix opens the door to frigid temps this week

We did it! After 222 hours (more than 9 days) we made it back to the freezing mark and beyond Sunday. This brief warm-up comes to a quick end with a cold front coming through this evening into tonight. The front may produce some scattered rain or snow showers and result in a few slick spots. Temperatures tumble into the teens overnight.

It's back to the cold across Central Indiana Monday. High temperatures only make their way into the lower 20s. A west breeze with gusts around 25 mph will make it feel even colder. Layer up for wind chills in the single digits. At least we will see some sunshine mixed with the clouds.

Another weather system on Tuesday brings the return of light snow to the area. Right now, timing looks to be Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. With the very cold temperatures in place, snow could fluff up to about 1" of accumulation.

The coldest temperatures of the season take hold with overnight lows dropping below zero Wednesday morning. Temperatures moderate by the end of the week. We'll keep our eyes on the potential for another storm system heading into the weekend. With some warmer air, both rain and snow look to be in play.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix possible early. Low: 16°

Monday: Partly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 21°

Tuesday: Light snow likely. High: 18°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 16°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast