Powerful weekend cold front

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS

MUCH COOLER NEXT WEEK

A strong weekend cold front is set to shake up our weather pattern big time. Saturday surges into the low 80s ahead of the front. That would put us within a few degrees of a record high temperature. Storms and showers likely fill in after 3pm Saturday. Rain looks spotty at first with the main line working through central Indiana around sunset. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and even an isolated spin up is not out of the question. This is a low end severe weather risk, but not 0. Have a way to get alerts and know we will be watching this potent weather make closely.

A big silver lining to the storms this weekend will be some beneficial rain. The heaviest of the thunderstorms could drop anywhere 1-3" of rain.

We will be running MUCH cooler after this front comes through. Expect highs to fall back into the 60s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 73°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59°

Tomorrow: PM thunderstorms. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast