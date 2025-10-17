Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Powerful weekend cold front

Storms and showers set to arrive Saturday and Sunday
Weekend Storms
Weekend Forecast
  • WEEKEND COLD FRONT
  • HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS
  • MUCH COOLER NEXT WEEK

A strong weekend cold front is set to shake up our weather pattern big time. Saturday surges into the low 80s ahead of the front. That would put us within a few degrees of a record high temperature. Storms and showers likely fill in after 3pm Saturday. Rain looks spotty at first with the main line working through central Indiana around sunset. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and even an isolated spin up is not out of the question. This is a low end severe weather risk, but not 0. Have a way to get alerts and know we will be watching this potent weather make closely.

Saturday Storm Timing

A big silver lining to the storms this weekend will be some beneficial rain. The heaviest of the thunderstorms could drop anywhere 1-3" of rain.

Rain totals

We will be running MUCH cooler after this front comes through. Expect highs to fall back into the 60s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 73°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59°
Tomorrow: PM thunderstorms. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

