Quick round of snow tonight. Cold Weather Advisory Monday.

A familiar weather pattern continues. We have plenty of cold air with occasional chances for light snow. The next round of snow moves through late this evening, and should end by midnight or so. Northern areas could see a half to one inch of snow. Much of Central Indiana will again fall into the coating to half inch range.

It's going to be a frigid Monday. A Cold Weather Advisory runs from early Monday morning all the way to Tuesday morning. Even if you aren't in the advisory, it will still be cold. Monday is a great day to minimize your time outdoors. Be sure to layer up, if you do have to venture out.

wrtv

Wind chills will be at their coldest Monday morning. Feels like temperatures will range from about -10° to -20°. Thankfully, most kids won't have to brave the cold because of the holiday.

wrtv

It doesn't feel much better by the afternoon. Wind chills are likely to stay below zero across most of Central Indiana.

wrtv

Of course, actual temperatures remain very cold Monday. It's the wind that makes it feel even worse. West winds will gust between 25 and 35 mph. One bright spot is a little more sunshine as clouds decrease through the day.

wrtv

Temperatures recover from the frigid feel by Wednesday. However, that "warm-up" is brief. More cold temperatures take aim on us by next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Light snow early. Low: 9°

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Very cold & breezy. High: 13°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 26°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast