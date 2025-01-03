Quiet and cold today with all eyes on Sunday's major winter storm

Headlines



QUIET BUT COLD TODAY AND TOMORROW

WINTER STORM WATCH SUNDAY AND MONDAY

HEAVY SNOW, FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET ALL POSSIBLE DEPENDING WHERE YOU LIVE

The easy part of the forecast is today and tomorrow. All you have to do is bundle up as it will be in the 20s for highs with wind chill values in the teens this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon. Both days also will be partly cloudy.

A Winter Storm Watch will be broken down by the National Weather Service into Winter Storms Warnings (our first in 2 years) and maybe into A Winter Weather Advisory to the north where snow totals likey won't be as highs. Look for this to happen late tonight or tomorrow morning.

Snow will overspread the area Sunday morning become heavy in the afternoon and evening and then continue into Monday. The big questions will be sleet and freezing rain mixing in as warmer air comes in aloft. Where this happens it will significantly cut down on snow totals. Best chance of that will be south of I-70. To the north, it will be all snow but the further north you get away from the center of the low snow totals will quickly drop off.

I'm still expecting a band of 5"-10" through the center of the state. Not everyone in this band will see 10" of snow. But, it will be possible in some locations. This band is also the one that the most highly changeable, especially on the south side depending on the warmer air.

To the north it will taper from 5" down to 2" the further north you go and eventually to just flurries. To the south where the mixing takes place could be an 1" of ice and real messy with snow coming in on the backside. This area too will be tough to pin down until we get into the event. These forecast totals and bands will likely change over the next few days. What won't change is a storm will make travel difficult across the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy High: 27°

Overnight: Mainly clear and cold Low: 12°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds High: 26°

Sunday: Heavy snow, some mixing. High: 25°

Monday: Snow continues. High: 26°

