Quiet but cold today before a wintry mix arrives tomorrow

SUNNY & FAIRLY SEASONABLE TODAY

WINTRY MIX COULD CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES TOMORROW NIGHT

Today will be a quiet day of weather with temperatures that will be in the low to mid 40s. Lots of sunshine as well so any travel you may have today will be just fine locally and regionally.

Tomorrow look for rain to develop throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the 40° range for highs before cooling off as the sun sets. Once the sun sets there will be a change to snow with some minor accumulation possible. The best chance would be on grassy areas with maybe a few bridges and overpasses getting slick.

There is still some uncertainty on the track of the storm and the potential for a heavier band of snow to set up. If the snow gets heavy enough there could be some issues on the roads but that will be more isolated than widespread. Accumulation will likely be less than an inch. In that heavier band there could be some higher totals. Again, mainly on grassy areas. By far the toughest travel period would be Wednesday evening or late night. Roads will likely be more wet than anything but use caution.

Most of the precipitation will be out of the area for Thanksgiving Day with temperatures around 40s.

After Thanksgiving it gets very cold with temperatures at or below freezing Friday through Monday. Lows will be in the teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 44°

Overnight: Clouds increase Low: 34°

Tomorrow: Rain to a wintry mix High: 43°

Thanksgiving: Mix very early. Then Mostly Cloudy. High: 41°

