Race Day forecast includes storms chances

ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS

RAIN COULD IMPACT THE RACE

BEST SEVERE THREAT IS THIS EVENING

Two rounds of storms will be possible today with the second round of storms this evening being the strong and potential more severe than the first wave. The most of the area is under the "Enhanced Risk" for storms but that is more this evening that for the race.

The first wave will be more wind and rain than anything. However, it will come through around the start of the race. We then get a break before the next round of storms arrives this evening. That second round will be stronger with all forms of severe weather on the table.

We'll transition to a cooler weather pattern as we head into Memorial Day and beyond. Highs will be in the 70s.

There could be a stray shower tomorrow but overall look for partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Showers & storms. Severe threat late. High: 77°

Overnight: Storms early then mostly cloudy. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast