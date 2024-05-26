Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Race Day forecast includes storms chances

TK1.png
WX
TK1.png
Posted at 7:28 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 07:28:06-04

Headlines

  • ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS
  • RAIN COULD IMPACT THE RACE
  • BEST SEVERE THREAT IS THIS EVENING

Two rounds of storms will be possible today with the second round of storms this evening being the strong and potential more severe than the first wave. The most of the area is under the "Enhanced Risk" for storms but that is more this evening that for the race.

TK3.png

The first wave will be more wind and rain than anything. However, it will come through around the start of the race. We then get a break before the next round of storms arrives this evening. That second round will be stronger with all forms of severe weather on the table.

TK5.png

We'll transition to a cooler weather pattern as we head into Memorial Day and beyond. Highs will be in the 70s.

TK2.png

There could be a stray shower tomorrow but overall look for partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Showers & storms. Severe threat late. High: 77°
Overnight: Storms early then mostly cloudy. Low: 62°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018