Rain and a few storms move through tonight

Another mild day is in progress. We'll continue to see temperatures warm a bit more this evening into tonight. Temperatures in the lower 60s will rival our record high for the day. The warm weather comes with the chance for some scattered showers through this evening. Mainly after 9pm, we could have some scattered storms as well. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for a storm to produce strong gusty winds across the NW half of Indiana. It's windy outside of the storms with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

The wet weather moves through overnight with some areas getting around a half inch of rain. By Friday morning's commute, we're left with just a few scattered showers. Breezy winds should diminish through the day, but they will bring temperatures falling into the 40s. We're mostly cloudy for much of the day, but some late afternoon sun is possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered rain and storms. Low: 56°

Friday: A few AM showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Temps fall.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow showers possible. High: 44°

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast