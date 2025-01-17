Watch Now
Rain and snow tonight lead to another blast of frigid temperatures

We're celebrating our warmest day so far this year! Temperatures jumped well into the 40s Friday afternoon. A few spots even reached 50°! It's all ahead of our next weather system which arrives tonight. The chance for scattered rain showers develops after 8pm, but the widespread rain arrives overnight. It's a good idea to make sure storm drains are clear with about a .25" of rain on the way. Late overnight into Saturday morning, we do expect a brief change to snow. Accumulations should be minimal.

KM3.png

Colder air wastes no time returning this weekend. After starting in the middle 30s early Saturday, we'll fall into the lower 30s during the afternoon. Highs return to the teens Sunday.

KM2.png

A frigid stretch of weather comes our way for the week ahead, so you'll want to minimize your time outside. Wind chills are likely to be around -15° Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow. Low: 36°
Saturday: AM rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with falling temperatures.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 18°
Monday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 10°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

