Rain and storm chances return tonight

Mild and dry weather has made for a nice Easter Sunday. Our weather remains quiet for your evening plans, but rain chances return after midnight. We may have some storms rumble through, but we aren't expecting any severe weather. Rainfall amounts will generally be around a third of an inch, but some higher totals are possible.

The chance for rain ends pretty early Monday morning. Although temperatures start mild, they won't move much through the day. We'll stay in the middle 60s for highs. That's actually pretty close to average.

Winds will be gusty at times. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be common through the day. Make sure any loose outdoor items are secured or brought inside.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and t'storms. Low: 61°
Monday: AM rain chance. Clouds with some sun and wind. High: 66°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

