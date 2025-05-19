Rain and storms return Tuesday. Severe storms possible.

Thanks to an east wind, our air is pretty dry. This should keep most of us dry this evening. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of the next weather system. Rain chances ramp up from the west after 3am. Temperatures stay a little warmer with lows in the low to middle 50s.

Our Tuesday starts with areas of widespread rain. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder, but the threat for severe weather is low. Some of the rain could be heavy, so you may want to add in some extra drive time early Tuesday. Temperatures come in much cooler with highs only in the 60s.

wrtv

The afternoon into the evening brings the chance for some strong to severe storms. Gusty winds and large hail are the main threats, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado or two. Heavy rain could also lead to some isolated flooding. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of severe storms along and SW of a Crawfordsville to Indy to Rushville line. The active weather should end by 11pm.

wrtv

We stay cloudy and cool Wednesday with the chance for a few showers.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for rain late. Low: 54°

Tuesday: Periods of rain and t'storms. High: 68°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 64°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast