Rain and wind diminish this evening

Our weekend has gone through a seasonal shift. After feeling like summer Saturday, it feels much more like fall today. The system brought Indy its greatest rainfall total since the end of July. The rain pushes east this evening, and skies clear pretty quickly tonight. Gusty winds also decrease through the evening. Temperatures turn chilly with lows in the 30s to near 40°.

It's a nice start to the week. We're back to sunshine Monday. Temperatures climb back to about where they should be for this time of year. Look for afternoon highs in the middle 60s. It will still be a bit breezy at times with gusts around 20 mph.

Another system brings the chance for a few spotty showers Tuesday. The bigger impact for us will be another drop in temperatures. Highs are likely to be stuck in the 50s the second half of the week. We could also have a couple of frosty starts Thursday and Friday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 40°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 66°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Spotty shower. High: 63°

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast