Rain arrives tonight. Windy and colder Sunday. Snow showers on the way.

Our weather is going through a big transformation this weekend. It starts with the chance for some scattered showers this evening. More widespread rain is expected overnight. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch are possible with some half inch totals not out of the question. Temperatures eventually drop to around 40°.

Depending on how quick the colder air arrives, we could have some areas of snow mixing in Sunday morning. With temperatures still above freezing, little to no accumulation is expected. The chance for a few rain and snow showers continues through the day with cloudy skies. A NW wind of 15-20 mph will bring gusts to 30 mph throughout the day. As air temperatures fall into the 30s, wind chills will drop into the 20s. The quick arrival of the winter chill will likely have you reaching for the heavier coat.

Sunday night into Monday morning brings the chance for a band of light snow to sweep across the area. This could lead to some slick spots early Monday with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

Our first accumulating snow of the season is likely for many of us by Monday morning. Some north and eastern locations could see 1"-2" of snowfall. Central areas could see a light coating to 1" of snow. Southern areas have a lower chance of snow sticking. Greatest accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low: 40°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Windy. Temperatures fall.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Breezy. High: 36°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast