ALERT: Rain chances and flooding continue through the weekend

Areas of rain and flooding continue

Frost possible early in the week

More widespread rain has returned across Central Indiana. While the rainfall won't be as heavy as last night, it could create even more flooding issues. Areas near and south of I-70 could see around 1" or more of rainfall through Sunday. Lots of standing/moving water can cause damage to roads. Never drive through or play in flood water.

Many area rivers are already at Moderate to even Major flood stage. It will take some time for these levels to go down.

Chilly temperatures are expected with the showers Sunday. We may even notice some sleet mix in with the rain by evening.

Rain chances drop off to start the week, but the chilly temperatures will linger. We've already started the growing season, so you may need to protect some plants from frost Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Areas of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Sleet possible. High: 45°

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. High: 54°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High: 47°

