Rain chances and gusty winds diminish tonight

Several areas have received more than 1" of rain since last night. Scattered showers are expected to wind down pretty quick this evening. 30-40 mph wind gusts will follow suit. The Wind Advisory expires at 8pm. Although cooler, temperatures remain well above average with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Skies stay mostly cloudy.

We're between weather systems Monday. That means a quiet weather day, and a chance to dry out a bit. Skies stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures continue to run about 10° above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

wrtv

Rain chances return Monday night and last through a good part of our Tuesday. Rainfall amounts around a half inch will be possible with this round. Northern areas could even see a bit of a wintry mix. We aren't expecting any impacts though. This system also brings more wind to Central Indiana. Gusts around 30 mph are possible.

wrtv

The wet weather should be winding down Tuesday night, if not gone altogether. For now, we'll keep a chance for showers for your New Year's Eve plans. Temperatures in the 30s will feel even colder with winds gusting around 25 mph.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rain and wind diminish. Mostly cloudy. Low: 38°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 49°

Tuesday: Periods of rain and wind. Wintry mix possible north. High: 47°

New Year's Day: Partly sunny. High: 34°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast