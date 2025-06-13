Rain chances are with us this evening into the weekend

We have entered a more unsettled weather pattern. That does mean we can't rule out some scattered showers and storms this evening. We don't expect widespread rain, but with many events planned, make sure you have the umbrella. Temperatures stay very mild with numbers still in the 70s at 11pm.

Saturday brings our best chance of rain and storms this weekend. If you have outdoor activities scheduled, you might want to have an indoor backup plan. The rain chances are spread out pretty evenly through the day. That's likely to hold our afternoon highs in the 70s. Severe storms aren't expected, but there could be some isolated areas of heavier rain.

Things do look better for Father's Day. Rain chances look isolated for the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. Low: 68°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and storms. High: 78°

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Isolated storm possible. High: 82°

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated storm possible. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast