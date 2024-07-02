Rain chances, humidity and temperatures climb for the middle of the week

July has been very comfortable so far. We'll notice some changes as early as this evening though. Humidity begins to return to the area through the night. More moisture and a blanket of cloud cover keeps us much warmer than recent nights. Look for overnight lows in the lower 70s.

The tropical feel returns Wednesday. The combo of heat and humidity will bring feels like temperatures into the middle 90s. We may have a few showers and some cloud cover to start the day. The afternoon brings partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

wrtv

Some t'storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. There's a Slight Risk from Indy SE. Gusty winds would be the main threat.

wrtv

While it doesn't look like we'll have to deal with wet weather all of Thursday, the 4th of July forecast does include periods of t'storms.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 72°

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very humid. T'storms possible. High: 89°

4th of July: Mostly cloudy with periods of storms. High: 83°

Friday: Scattered t'storms. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast