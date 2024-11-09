Rain chances on the rise

The clouds are in place. Rain chances are soon to follow. We'll see the chance for scattered showers increasing into tonight. With clouds, showers and a south wind, temperatures stay mild. Overnight lows only drop into the middle 50s.

wrtv

Scattered showers wind down as our Sunday progresses. Rainfall amounts could top half an inch in spots. Clouds decrease into the afternoon and evening. A south breeze around 15 mph keeps temperatures warmer than average. Look for afternoon highs in the middle 60s.

wrtv

The week ahead starts dry with a gradual cooling trend. Highs around 60° Monday are likely to only reach the lower 50s Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 54°

Sunday: Scattered showers early. Then decreasing clouds. High: 66°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 61°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Showers possible late. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast