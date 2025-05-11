Rain chances return Monday, but shouldn't be widespread

Our weather this weekend has pretty much been picture perfect! The nice weather continues this evening. If you are heading out to watch the Pacers game, we're dry with mild temperatures. Actually, our overnight lows only cool to around the 60° mark.

Following our weekend warming trend, temperatures cool just a bit to start the week. We'll be near average Monday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy skies are responsible for the dip in temperatures. We also have the chance for a few storms. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and evening. We aren't expecting storms to be widespread or severe.

You'll want to keep the umbrella handy through the middle of the week. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday with a few showers lingering into Wednesday.

Temperatures climb again to end the week. We could see a few additional storms. Some of those could be severe. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 61°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few t'storms possible. High: 75°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered t'storms. High: 78°

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers. High: 81°

