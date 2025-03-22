Rain chances return Sunday

Saturday is our weather pick of the weekend. While you will need the jacket for any evening plans, we keep things dry under partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight dip into the middle 30s.

Rain chances make a quick return Sunday. While there will be some dry time, be prepared for periods of rain. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder during the evening. We are not expecting any severe weather this time around. Much of Central Indiana is looking at about a half inch to one inch of rainfall with lower totals to the north.

wrtv

It's a chilly rain as most areas are stuck in the 40s for highs Sunday afternoon. A SE breeze may gust around 30 mph as well.

wrtv

More seasonable weather returns to start the week. We could see a few showers late Tuesday, but much of the week is expected to be dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 35°

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy. High: 49°

Monday: Sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 55°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of showers. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast