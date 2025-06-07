Rain chances return this evening

Increasing clouds lead to the return of rain this evening into tonight. While we aren't expecting severe weather, storms could produce some heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible with some areas picking up 1"-2"+ of rainfall. We stay mild and muggy tonight with lows in the middle 60s.

WRTV

We could see a few spotty showers or storms Sunday, but there's no need to cancel your outdoor plans. We'll enjoy lots of dry weather with partly sunny skies. Temperatures make their way into the upper 70s for afternoon highs, which is pretty seasonable.

WRTV

You can catch game 2 of the NBA Finals on WRTV Sunday evening. If you are heading out to a Pacers watch party, weather shouldn't cause you any issues. We stay mild with temperatures in the 70s. The bulk of our next round of rain should hold off until closer to midnight or after.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Periods of rain and storms. Low: 64°

Sunday: Partly sunny. Spotty t'storm. High: 79°

Monday: AM storm possible. Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast