Rain chances return this week

We have lucked out with some really nice weather throughout the weekend. We keep the mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures this evening. We do get a little cool overnight. Northern areas drop into the upper 40s with lower 50s elsewhere.

Weather changes roll in Monday. Mostly cloudy skies take over. We could see a few showers. The most likely area to get rain is over SW locations. Temperatures should still come close to average with highs in the lower 70s.

wrtv

More widespread rain and storms are expected Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy. There is also the potential for a few strong to severe storms. A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) is in place along and SW of a Crawfordsville to Indy to Connersville line.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 52°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High: 72°

Tuesday: Rain and t'storms. High: 66°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 64°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast