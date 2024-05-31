Watch Now
Rain chances return to start the weekend

Posted at 3:16 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 15:32:19-04

It's a bit of a mixed weekend when it comes to the forecast.

Clouds increase ahead of our next weather system tonight. We do expect to stay dry into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies lead to a developing chance of showers and storms Saturday. Fortunately, we aren't expecting any severe weather. Most weather models are coming in with between a quarter inch and three quarters of an inch of rainfall. Even with a south breeze, temperatures are expected to stay on the cool side. Look for highs to top out around 70°.

Rain chances seem unlikely Sunday, but we can't entirely rule out an isolated shower. Mostly cloudy skies should gradually give way to some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures rebound to seasonal levels with highs in the upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and storms. High: 70°
Sunday: Decreasing clouds. High: 78°
Monday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of a t'storm. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

