Rain ends early tonight. Dry next 2 days

Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 14:16:44-04

Headlines

  • RAIN ENDS TONIGHT
  • DRY NEXT TWO DAYS
  • MUCH WARMER WEEKEND

A cool north wind will gust to 20 mph tomorrow.

High temperatures will settle well below the average high of 67 degrees.

Temperatures and rain chances climb Friday. A daily chance for thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Highs surge to 80 degrees in spots.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Evening: Rain early.
Tonight: Clearing late. Low: 42°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 58°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 63°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

