Rain ends early tonight. Dry next 2 days

Headlines
- RAIN ENDS TONIGHT
- DRY NEXT TWO DAYS
- MUCH WARMER WEEKEND
A cool north wind will gust to 20 mph tomorrow.
High temperatures will settle well below the average high of 67 degrees.
Temperatures and rain chances climb Friday. A daily chance for thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Highs surge to 80 degrees in spots.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Evening: Rain early.
Tonight: Clearing late. Low: 42°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 58°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 63°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast