Rain ends early tonight. Dry next 2 days

RAIN ENDS TONIGHT

DRY NEXT TWO DAYS

MUCH WARMER WEEKEND

A cool north wind will gust to 20 mph tomorrow.

High temperatures will settle well below the average high of 67 degrees.

Temperatures and rain chances climb Friday. A daily chance for thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Highs surge to 80 degrees in spots.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Evening: Rain early.

Tonight: Clearing late. Low: 42°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 63°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast