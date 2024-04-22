Rain returns tomorrow. Dry Wednesday/Thursday

Headlines
- TUESDAY RAIN RETURNS
- DRY WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY
- MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEKEND
Rain chances climb tomorrow afternoon. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 mph.
As you know, this has been a wet month. Another widespread rainfall will bring a soaking rain.
Dry weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.
An unsettled stretch starts Friday and continues through the weekend. Temperatures and t'storm chances both increase into the weekend. Highs surge into the middle to upper 70s.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48°
Tomorrow: Rain develops. High: 61°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 59°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast