Rain returns tomorrow. Dry Wednesday/Thursday

Headlines



TUESDAY RAIN RETURNS

DRY WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY

MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEKEND

Rain chances climb tomorrow afternoon. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 mph.

wrtv

As you know, this has been a wet month. Another widespread rainfall will bring a soaking rain.

wrtv

Dry weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.

An unsettled stretch starts Friday and continues through the weekend. Temperatures and t'storm chances both increase into the weekend. Highs surge into the middle to upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Rain develops. High: 61°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast