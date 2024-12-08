Rain returns tonight

Temperatures cracked the 50° mark today for the first time in nearly two weeks. The warmth comes ahead of our next chance for rain. That wet weather arrives from the south tonight. It should reach areas along I-70 mainly after 9pm. Fairly widespread rain is expected through the overnight, and could linger into the Monday morning drive. About a third to a half inch of rain will fall. This event will be all rain with overnight temperatures in the middle 40s.

Following some early morning showers, most of our Monday is expected to be dry. However, we can't rule out some areas of drizzle through the day. Temperatures remain mild with highs in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures once again take a tumble this week. Seasonable highs in the 40s Tuesday fall to near 30 Wednesday and only the lower 20s Thursday. Despite the temperature changes, the chances for any rain or snow showers this week remain low.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rain likely. Low: 47°

Monday: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. High: 53°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of showers. High: 45°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow showers. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast